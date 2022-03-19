This time, 2 years ago, in Guyana, Mia Mottley created a mystery

Kaieteur News – Two years ago, while the APNU+AFC plus elements in the GECOM secretariat were still involved in conspiratorial action to weaken the legal results of the general election, here is what the Prime Minister of Barbados, Ms. Mia Mottley said: “It was clear that there are forces that do not want to see the votes recounted for whatever reason (and) any government that is sworn in without a credible and fully transparent vote count process would lack legitimacy.”

We are into the second anniversary of the massive, relentless attempt to vitiate the scientific results of the election that were reflected in the statements of poll on March 3. There is no more appropriate time to keep the exposure going of the fraudulent efforts that went into the initial derailing of those results than when the anniversary comes around.

It is necessary to write and write and expose and expose because in doing so, you extirpate the cobwebs of fictions and deceits that the losers have implanted in the minds of African Guyanese. Each day as we elaborate on the electoral depravities, we open the eyes of those who have been mercilessly fooled since March 3, 2020.

This sordid, degenerate behaviour must be confronted. You cannot go on fooling people so nakedly. PNC personnel, the lunatic fringe and others continue to tell PNC supporters that the government was installed. They attach no intellectual analysis to their shouts because that is all it is – shouting.

Here once more is more proof of the continuous fooling of innocent people. Read the logic in this article here and see if you can square it with the daily exclamations of the losers that the PPP lost the election and committed fraud to acquire power.

Here is what happened and to date a mystery was created that has to be solved. I went through all the newspapers – print and online – for the purpose of this article and I cannot find a statement from the then CARICOM chairman, Mia Mottley or any of the four visiting Prime Ministers, who came with her, stating that President Granger requested a recount of all the ballots.

I repeat – there is no such statement in print. What Ms. Mottley said on March 14 was that after discussions with President Granger, the president requested CARICOM to send a high-level team to supervise the recount. Please note the word, “supervise” the recount. There are no printed or recorded words from the CARICOM chairman, then and now as to how the recount idea came about.

The government had issued a statement, which described President Granger as requesting the recount. To this day, there is nothing from an independent source or CARICOM source, which credits President Granger with birthing the idea of the recount. The PNC leadership, the AFC leadership and the lunatic fringe must produce tangible evidence from credible sources that it was Mr. Granger that initially founded the suggestion.

As I wrote two years ago (please check my columns for this period in 2020), I have evidence that the idea of a recount came from within the womb of CARICOM. It was put to President Granger who agreed. It was put to Mr. Jagdeo whose first reaction was why a total recount when the queries are for votes in Region Four only. The PPP leadership then agreed to the recount.

PM Mottley was shocked when a PNC regional candidate in the election filed a court case to stop the recount. Then in a bizarre twist, it was the PNC’s lead lawyer who occupies a crucial place in the PNC’s war room that took her case. This is what is called jumbie logics and African Guyanese by now should have their eyes opened.

The government’s explanation was that it could not stop a private citizen from seeking litigation. Fine! Nothing wrong with that reasoning. But let the lady find her own lawyer. Why allow the party’s lawyer to have the court remove a decision you took with the CARICOM chairman?

A simple hypothetical example should expose the mentality of the riggers. The head office of a bank establishes an aqua-culture farm in Berbice. A Berbice fisherman decides to stop the operation by filing an injunction. The bank’s lawyer cannot take the case because he was part of the decision to make the investment. The very advice he gave the bank he wants now to overturn.

Nowhere in real life would the bank allow the lawyer to take the fisherman’s case and if he does, they will terminate his contract. On this date, two years ago, what played out was nothing but a farce. March to July in 2020 was a five-month farce.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)