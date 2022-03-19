Latest update March 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

PPP Government’s popularity continues to fall

Mar 19, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

It is amazing how these things only happen in Guyana. A government that literally doesn’t have time with the people that voted to elect it to represent them and work on their behalf. Rice farmers are out here protesting, the cost of living is going up as our fellow Guyanese citizens continue to punish. And the government continues to act like it’s a normal day at the office. An oil producing country such as ours is not far from the poor rundown impoverished countries in Africa whereby the dictators, their families and friends live lavishly while their citizens suffer. One person that I had expected to speak out about this is Mr. Freddie Kissoon but it seems the struggles of the less fortunate aren’t of his concern anymore.
I honestly don’t see the PPP/C government winning an election come 2025 once a strong third force emerges. I would happily vote for that third force as I’m sure many of my fellow Guyanese brethren would.

Kind regards,
Brian Clementson

