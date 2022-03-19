Phagwah 2022 celebrations deemed a welcomed stress reliever

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions…

Kaieteur News – COVID-19 restrictions had over the last two years hampered Phagwah celebrations which signify the triumph of good over evil. But this year which saw some of the restrictive measures on social activities lifted, allowed for citizens across the country from all walks of life to unite and celebrate the festival of colours in pomp and splendour.

According to one of the citizens, Naresh Omadat, of Bent Street, Georgetown, who was amidst a colourful celebration in the streets of Charlestown with his fellow Guyanese, he happily said this year’s activities was a welcomed stress reliever.

An energetic Omadat told this publication yesterday, that having been restricted for more than two years, he feels happy to be able to properly socialize among his friends and family.

He added that with all the problems and issues the world and the country is facing, he decided to put all that aside and celebrate the holiday.

“Since the COVID going on you done know we lock off. So I does just keep in a corner, but this year I didn’t want to come out and be outside but my friends say ‘hey why you studying the problem, come out enjoy yourself, left the problem behind and the problem will solve one day,’ so I come out and enjoy the festival with them as one,” he explained.

Meanwhile, kick starting the Phagwah celebrations yesterday, President Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali joined the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana Dr. K. J. Srinivasa along with several Members of Parliament and Members of the Diplomatic Corps at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground.

In his brief remarks the President told the gathering, “This is an amazing day in many regards, after more than two years we can understand how important life is and more importantly how cherishing moments in life really is.”