Jagans Memorial cycle road race set for Sunday

Kaieteur News – Cyclists will vie for supremacy on Sunday when the Cheddi Jagan and Janet Jagan Memorial cycle road race commences at 8:30hrs.

The event will pedal off at Scoonard, West Bank Demerara and proceed to Busky Park, East Bank Essequibo and return to the starting point for the finish.

The event is being sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise and Joe Jagmohaman, and is organized by Coach Hassan Mohamed, M.S.

The categories to be contested are open, juniors, veterans and ladies. The top six finishers will be receive prizes.