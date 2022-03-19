Jagans Memorial cycle road race set for Sunday

Latest update March 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 19, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Cyclists will vie for supremacy on Sunday when the Cheddi Jagan and Janet Jagan Memorial cycle road race commences at 8:30hrs.
The event will pedal off at Scoonard, West Bank Demerara and proceed to Busky Park, East Bank Essequibo and return to the starting point for the finish.
The event is being sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise and Joe Jagmohaman, and is organized by Coach Hassan Mohamed, M.S.
The categories to be contested are open, juniors, veterans and ladies. The top six finishers will be receive prizes.
Mar 19, 2022Guinness National Senior Squash Championships… By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Nicolette Fenanades will face defending Champion Ashley Khalil in today’s women’s final and hopes to turn...
Mar 19, 2022
Mar 19, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – Two years ago, while the APNU+AFC plus elements in the GECOM secretariat were still involved in conspiratorial... more
Kaieteur News – The Speaker of the National Assembly is perfectly in order to disallow or amend certain clauses of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Commonwealth, made up of 54 nations of which 32 are small states, should... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]