Is ‘One Guyana’ replacing our national motto?

Mar 19, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

It has to be wondered, is the ‘One Guyana’ call replacing our national motto of ‘One People, One Nation, One Destiny’ one of our symbols of nationhood? The recent competition in honour of the national festival of Phagwah, sponsored by the culture Ministry seems to suggest that as the headline in one of the dailies (‘One Guyana’ motto resonates at Holi rangoli competition GT Mar 18),
‘One Guyana’ is not a motto. It is simply a call to foster unity, peace, harmony and goodwill among the nation. These same themes are also explicitly expressed in our motto.
While the call is good it cannot take prominence over or replace our national motto.
Of recent our national motto is hardly ever mentioned or heard of in public statements and comments.

Shamshun Mohamed

