Good Hope Secondary School

Latest update March 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 19, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Lately in the budget there was mention of more schools to be built across the country but no mention of when the Good Hope Secondary would be completed. Some students were placed at that school in 2020 but none in 2021. How can there be placement of students to an incomplete school? Can the honourable Minister Priya Manickchand enlighten us, the parents of children placed at that school since 2020 of how and when this school will be completed? Where are the rest of students to fill the classrooms, where are the teachers, where are the furniture and what are these children going to do when the rest of the school opens up soon? I think it is really bad for these students.
Thank you,
A very concerned parent
