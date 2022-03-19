Four patients in COVID-19 ICU, six new cases recorded

Latest update March 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – With no reported deaths in the past two days, the Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that four patients are now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.
The Ministry via its latest dashboard reported that they have recorded six new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 63,181.
The dashboard data shows that 11 persons are in institutional isolation, 128 are in home isolation and 21 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,812 persons have recorded from the virus.
