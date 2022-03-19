Four patients in COVID-19 ICU, six new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – With no reported deaths in the past two days, the Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that four patients are now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.

The Ministry via its latest dashboard reported that they have recorded six new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 63,181.

The dashboard data shows that 11 persons are in institutional isolation, 128 are in home isolation and 21 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,812 persons have recorded from the virus.

