Oil and Gas chamber: Phagwah is embraced by all Guyanese

Mar 18, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The President Mr. Manniram Prashad and the Board of Directors of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber-GOGEC extend Holi greetings to all Guyanese, especially to those of the Hindu community on this occasion of the festival of colors celebrating the arrival of spring.
Holi celebrations commence on Basant Panchmi which is the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu month. During a period of forty days from Basant Panchmi to HolikaDahan, melodies of chowtaal can be heard from Hindu temples and homes. Significant is its underlying message by the story of Prahalad, which continues to be an inspiration for the advancement of humanity. Phagwah is embraced by all Guyanese which is just another expression of our diversity. We urge all Guyanese to participate in this colorful festival and enjoy the rich elements of this religion. Best wishes and we urge everyone to be safe and respect this occasion.
Shubh Holi to all!

