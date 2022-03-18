House of Majesty Golf Tournament set for tomorrow at the Lusignan Golf Club

Kaieteur News – The House of Majesty, previously Beacon Ministries, will host what is expected to be a very well attended stroke play golf tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club tomorrow. This organization under its Founder and past Vice President of the LGC, Pope Emanuel London, has been successfully hosting golf tournaments since 2013. Prizes in past years were among the richest annually, and this year promises to be no different.

Among this year’s prizes will be trophies for first to fourth in all three flights, longest drive, closest to the flag and best gross.

In addition to trophies each winner will receive an umbrella and a gift bag.

Participating golfers will also receive other prizes. Lunch and refreshments will be provided to all registered golfers and guests compliments of House of Majesty.

The tournament will be a celebration of the Ministry’s 26th year of service – an organization which prides itself on uplifting troubled youths and has a track record of reaching its goals.

In the golf arena the Beacon Ministry House of Majesty has produced Guyana’s number one female golfer, Ms. Shanella London, who in 2013 became the first foreign born female golfer to win the coveted Suriname Open Female first prize. She repeated as female champion again in 2016.

The Ministry also has one of the hottest golfers and likely most improved golfer of 2022 Ms. Eureka Giddings.

Its founder Pope Emanuel London has also won his fair share of prizes both here and abroad since joining the Lusignan Golf club in 2012.

Registration is open to members and non-members until noon today, Friday, 18th March. The tournament will be played at two intervals to accommodate all golfers: The first set t-off is at 7:30hrs and the second at 12:30hrs.