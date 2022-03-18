Latest update March 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

GBA First VP Dr. Marissa Parris to attend IBA ringside doctor’s certification course

Mar 18, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – From March 28 to April 3 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, the First Vice President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Dr. Marissa Parris, will be making a bit of local boxing history when she attends an International Boxing Association (IBA) ringside doctor’s certification course.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle

It will be the first time a Guyanese is attending an IBA ringside doctor’s certification course.
President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, explained that his association “bent backward” to have Parris attend the course as it fits into their developmental drive.
Ninvalle pointed out that the GBA is keen on developing all facets of the sport and as such, Dr. Parris’ knowledge in the medical profession will go hand-in-hand with what she will learn in the South American country.

First Vice President of the GBA, Dr. Marissa Parris

Dr. Parris, the daughter of Guyana’s lone Olympic medal holder, Michael Parris, will join 19 other doctors from Aruba, Barbados, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El, Salvador,Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, St, Lucia, and the USA at the course.
According to the IBA, the main objective is to help develop their Ringside Doctors and increase the pool of elite ringside doctors around the world.
The respective course consists of theoretical and practical sessions followed by a theoretical and practical examination.
The course, as well as the theory examination, is being conducted in both English and Spanish and is open for the already certified doctors as well as the doctors those who are seeking IBA certification for the first time.

 

