Five patients still in COVID-19 ICU, six new infections

Latest update March 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – With no reported COVID-19 fatality, the Ministry of Health on Thursday revealed that five persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.
The Ministry, having recorded 248 cases for the month so far, stated that within the last 24-hour period they have recorded six new infections taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,175.
In its latest dashboard, the health ministry reported14 persons are now in institutional isolation, 138 are in home isolation and 11 are in institutional quarantine. Additionally, 20 persons have recovered from the virus within the last 24-hour period taking the total number of recovery to 61,792.
