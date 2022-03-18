Customs officer gets bail for shooting horse cart men

– as GRA launches probe to determine compliance with firearm policy

Kaieteur News – An enforcement officer attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was on Thursday granted $200,000 bail for unlawfully shooting two horse cart men on Sunday at Kersaint Park, La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The defendant identified as David Ali of 31 Kersaint Park, LBI, appeared before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and was charged with two counts of discharging a loaded firearm with intent committed on Anil Persaud and Reygon Gonzales.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts and was granted $100,000 bail for each count. He is expected to return to court on March 20, 2022. Meanwhile Ali’s employer, GRA, stated yesterday that it has commenced an internal probe into the shooting incident as well.

GRA pointed out that it has a firearm policy which requires all of its officers must lodge their weapons at the nearest police station after completing any exercises or operations on behalf of the state agency. It is at the moment unclear if Ali has been complying with this policy. However, GRA stated that any act that is not in accordance with the country’s laws and regulations will be appropriately dealt with.

Based on reports, Ali was at his home when he shot the two horse cart operators. The men according to police investigations were harvesting grass for their horses from an empty lot located next to Ali’s home. Kaieteur News learnt that the victims alleged that they suddenly heard loud explosions and suddenly noticed Ali shooting at them. They reportedly attempted to run but fell after feeling numbing pain in their legs.

Police related that both of the victims were shot to their legs and were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). One was treated and sent away while the other was hospitalised. Ali told investigators that he had chosen to shoot the men because he thought they were bandits. He claimed that one of the men attempted to enter his premises and that he had shot in the air once before shooting at the men.