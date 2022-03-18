Contractors bid lower than Govt. engineer’s $34M for health center

Latest update March 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – All 17 contractors who submitted bids for the construction of a health center at Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme in Region Six tendered lower than the governments engineer’s estimate of $34 million.
The project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.
At the opening of tenders on Wednesday, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that to execute the works it would cost $34,203,450.
During tenders that day, bids were opened for a number of road projects in different areas of the region. Also the region is looking at refurbishing the oxygen system at the New Amsterdam Hospital, this project is pegged at $40 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development- Regional Democratic Council, Region Six
Construction of Health Center at Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme.
Refurbishing of oxygen system at the New Amsterdam Hospital.
Extension of Doctor’s quarters at New Amsterdam.
Construction of new block at St. Therese’s Primary School.
Rehabilitation of Number 4 Dam Albion to Chesney (to Fisheries Complex).
Rehabilitation of Suma Street, Number 36 Village.
Rehabilitation of ballfield street, Old Chesney.
Rehabilitation of street in Budhan Scheme, West Canjie.
Supply and delivery of two thirty-seater buses.
Rehabilitation of grant 1806 main access road.
