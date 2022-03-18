AFC extends Phagwah greetings to all Guyanese

Latest update March 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Mar 18, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Alliance For Change extends joyous greetings to all Guyanese, especially our Hindu Brothers and Sisters on the auspicious and revered celebration of Phagwah or Holi. This is a time of great joy, the signal of new beginnings and of a brighter world.
As we celebrate with our friends and family and those around us, let us remain mindful that COVID 19 has not been eliminated. Let us also pause to reflect on the story of Holi and its relevance to our lives even today.
The story of Holi is one of arrogance and power, of treachery and betrayal and the ultimate triumph of good over evil. It tells us of a ruler so powerful and arrogant that he would destroy anyone who did not obey his every command. He was even prepared to kill his own son. It is a story of betrayal. The boy’s aunt lured him into a blazing fire and sat him in her lap believing that she had special protection and would not be harmed. But, it is also a story of faith and the triumph of good over evil as the boy’s faith protected him and he walked out the fire unscathed.
Today, we face many of the same evils; arrogance, haughtiness, treachery, betrayal. But let us not despair and lose hope. Let us stand strong and united to defeat evil wherever it exists. Let faith abound that better must come!
A joyous Phagwah to all!

