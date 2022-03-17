VSH Guyana Inc lays up Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic

Kaieteur News – Local distributors of Red Wings Safety products, VSH United Guyana Inc, became the latest sponsor of the Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic – Linden edition.

The eight-team tournament is set for Saturday, April 23, in Richmond Hill, Linden, at the residence of National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman, Kashif Muhammad.

At a simple presentation at their Carmichael Street, Georgetown location, the company handed over a cheque of an undisclosed sum to the tournament organiser, Rawle Toney, towards the event.

Apart from being the official supplier of Red Wings Safety products in Guyana since 2015, VSH United Guyana Inc, a member of the VSH Group of Companies, is also the distributor of Hexarmor products, while also offering Logistics and other services, gearing towards the country’s booming Oil and Gas industry.

The company lauded Toney for his passion for helping to keep basketball afloat through the 3X3 format, which has become increasingly popular across the Caribbean and further afield.

Toney thanked the company for their support, adding that it will certainly help in the quest to reignite the sport of basketball in Linden, which he said has been dormant for over two years.

Meanwhile, Toney pointed out that each team will receive $25,000 as an appreciation for participating, as well uniforms.

The winning team will go home with $100,000, second place $50,000, and third place $30,000.

With Linden celebrating 52 years as a Town, the tournament will mark the start of the week-long series of events to commemorate the occasion.