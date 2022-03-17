The other driver in West Demerara accident still not arrested

Latest update March 17th, 2022 12:58 AM

Mar 17, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – In the horrific vehicle smash-up in Berbice it was reported the other driver allegedly involved in the deadly racing accident was arrested (GT Mar 16). That is good. It has been over a week since that horrible accident on West Demerara which resulted in deaths, injuries to persons and damage to property
There has still been no report of the other driver who fled, being arrested. This person must be brought to face the law too.

Shamshun Mohamed

