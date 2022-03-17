The other driver in West Demerara accident still not arrested

Latest update March 17th, 2022 12:58 AM
Mar 17, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – In the horrific vehicle smash-up in Berbice it was reported the other driver allegedly involved in the deadly racing accident was arrested (GT Mar 16). That is good. It has been over a week since that horrible accident on West Demerara which resulted in deaths, injuries to persons and damage to property
There has still been no report of the other driver who fled, being arrested. This person must be brought to face the law too.
Shamshun Mohamed
Mar 17, 2022…replaces Sarwan who was recently appointed as selector for CWI Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has appointed Ravindranauth Seeram as Chairman of its Senior Selection...
Mar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022
I just write my thing, keep to myself and watch how society unfolds in my country. I have argued long and hard that there... more
Missing fisherman, Suraj Dhaneshwar called “Sonny” Relatives at the fishing wharf at D’Edward Village awaiting news... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Commonwealth, made up of 54 nations of which 32 are small states, should... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]