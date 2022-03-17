One death, 12 new cases as Covid-19 threat remains high

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that an 83-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has died. According to the ministry, the woman was a fully vaccinated patient who died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The Guyana Government this week relaxed a number of regulations regarding the disease. As a result, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,226. The woman is now the sixth COVID-19 related death for the month of March.

Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the ministry recorded 12 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,169. Of the confirmed cases, 34,080 persons are women while 29,089 are men. A breakdown of the new cases per region shows that Region Four recorded four new cases, Region Three recorded three, Regions Two and Five recorded two each and Region Six recorded one. The dashboard also shows that five patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 persons in institutional isolation, 151 in home isolation and 12 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,772 persons have recovered from the virus.

Only last week the Pan America Health Organisation warned against the lifting of public health measures. Director Carissa F. Etienne warned countries that it is too soon to lower their guard. “When places relax measures at the wrong moment, transmission spikes dangerously and we lose more lives,” Dr. Etienne said in a media briefing yesterday, urging countries to base decisions on risk assessments and health data, and to tighten public health guidance if cases go up. “COVID-19 is likely to be here to stay. We must learn to live with this virus, and quickly adapt to new changes,” the PAHO Director added.