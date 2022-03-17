One death, 12 new cases as Covid-19 threat remains high

Latest update March 17th, 2022 12:43 AM
Mar 17, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that an 83-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has died. According to the ministry, the woman was a fully vaccinated patient who died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Guyana Government this week relaxed a number of regulations regarding the disease. As a result, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,226. The woman is now the sixth COVID-19 related death for the month of March.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the ministry recorded 12 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,169. Of the confirmed cases, 34,080 persons are women while 29,089 are men. A breakdown of the new cases per region shows that Region Four recorded four new cases, Region Three recorded three, Regions Two and Five recorded two each and Region Six recorded one. The dashboard also shows that five patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 persons in institutional isolation, 151 in home isolation and 12 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,772 persons have recovered from the virus.
Only last week the Pan America Health Organisation warned against the lifting of public health measures. Director Carissa F. Etienne warned countries that it is too soon to lower their guard. “When places relax measures at the wrong moment, transmission spikes dangerously and we lose more lives,” Dr. Etienne said in a media briefing yesterday, urging countries to base decisions on risk assessments and health data, and to tighten public health guidance if cases go up. “COVID-19 is likely to be here to stay. We must learn to live with this virus, and quickly adapt to new changes,” the PAHO Director added.
Mar 17, 2022…replaces Sarwan who was recently appointed as selector for CWI Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has appointed Ravindranauth Seeram as Chairman of its Senior Selection...
Mar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022
Kaieteur News – One of the most intriguing signals of what is to come from the world of the PNC was made last week... more
Kaieteur News – It is bitterly ironic that among those who wanted to squash the outcome of the general elections of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Commonwealth, made up of 54 nations of which 32 are small states, should... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]