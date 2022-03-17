Latest update March 17th, 2022 12:43 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One death, 12 new cases as Covid-19 threat remains high

Mar 17, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that an 83-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has died. According to the ministry, the woman was a fully vaccinated patient who died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Guyana Government this week relaxed a number of regulations regarding the disease. As a result, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,226. The woman is now the sixth COVID-19 related death for the month of March.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the ministry recorded 12 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,169. Of the confirmed cases, 34,080 persons are women while 29,089 are men. A breakdown of the new cases per region shows that Region Four recorded four new cases, Region Three recorded three, Regions Two and Five recorded two each and Region Six recorded one. The dashboard also shows that five patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 persons in institutional isolation, 151 in home isolation and 12 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,772 persons have recovered from the virus.
Only last week the Pan America Health Organisation warned against the lifting of public health measures. Director Carissa F. Etienne warned countries that it is too soon to lower their guard. “When places relax measures at the wrong moment, transmission spikes dangerously and we lose more lives,” Dr. Etienne said in a media briefing yesterday, urging countries to base decisions on risk assessments and health data, and to tighten public health guidance if cases go up. “COVID-19 is likely to be here to stay. We must learn to live with this virus, and quickly adapt to new changes,” the PAHO Director added.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCB appoints former National Player Seeram as Chairman of Selectors

GCB appoints former National Player Seeram as Chairman of Selectors

Mar 17, 2022

…replaces Sarwan who was recently appointed as selector for CWI Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has appointed Ravindranauth Seeram as Chairman of its Senior Selection...
Read More
VSH Guyana Inc lays up Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic

VSH Guyana Inc lays up Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic

Mar 17, 2022

KFC sponsors Quarter Mile Return drag meet

KFC sponsors Quarter Mile Return drag meet

Mar 17, 2022

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Mar 17, 2022

Burnett aiming for gold at Giovanni Arendsz Classic

Burnett aiming for gold at Giovanni Arendsz...

Mar 17, 2022

BCB/ Vitality Inc 20/20 Cricket Tournament for Upper Corentyne teams continues

BCB/ Vitality Inc 20/20 Cricket Tournament for...

Mar 17, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]