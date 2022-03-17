Man remanded for allegedly killing Venezuelan over girl

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old man was on Monday was sent to prison on remand for allegedly killing a Venezuelan national on February 11, 2022 during a drunken brawl over a woman.

The defendant was identified as Keron Williams, 20, also known as Virgil of Baramita, Nort West District Region One. He is accused of stabbing Rafael Antonio Aquino Soto, 43 along a trail at Baramita.

Williams was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and will make his next court appearance on April 4, 2022.

According to reports, Soto was reportedly killed for offering Williams’ girlfriend a drop on his ATV. Soto and his alleged killer had reportedly started drinking at a bar earlier on evening of February 10 and had stopped drinking during the wee hours of the following day, February 11. The suspect reportedly decided to leave with a female; however, there was reportedly an issue between the two.

At some point, the Venezuelan national reportedly decided to intervene and offered the young lady a drop on his bike. Police had told Kaieteur News that the request he had made for the “girl” to travel with him infuriated the suspect. There was an exchange of words between them and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Soto to the left side of his chest before escaping. Soto fell and bled to death right next to his ATV. The suspect had been on the run and was finally captured on March 8, 2022, hiding out in the Big Creek Backdam located miles away from Baramita.