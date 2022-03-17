Latest update March 17th, 2022 12:54 AM

Harmon finalises resignation as MP

Mar 17, 2022 News

Joseph Harmon

Kaieteur News – Former Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon has finally decided to officially resign from the National Assembly.
Sources in the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) yesterday confirmed Harmon’s resignation took effect on March 15, 2022. On March 5, the former Member of Parliament (MP) signaled his intent to resign from Parliament. It was only on March 15 however he confirmed his resignation with immediate effect.
It was only on January 26, 2022 during the Budget debates that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, announced that Harmon had resigned as Leader of the Opposition.
Last week when the party held a press conference, Chairman, Shurwayne Holder, said they had a long list of candidates waiting to replace Harmon in Parliament.

