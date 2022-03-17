Latest update March 17th, 2022 12:48 AM

GCB appoints former National Player Seeram as Chairman of Selectors

Mar 17, 2022 Sports

…replaces Sarwan who was recently appointed as selector for CWI

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has appointed Ravindranauth Seeram as Chairman of its Senior Selection Panel. Seeram has replaced former West Indies and Guyana captain Ramnaresh Sarwan who was previously named as chairman but has now been promoted to the Senior Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies.

Ravindranauth Seeram

Ravindranauth Seeram was born on July 20, 1961 at Cornelia Ida West Coast Demerara. He played 41 First Class and 12 List ‘A’ matches for Guyana from 1982 to 1992.
Seeram previously served as a member of the senior selection panel prior to being elevated to head coach duties of the senior team in 2010. He enjoyed immediate success in the T20 format when Guyana won the inaugural Caribbean T20 Tournament by defeating arch rivals Barbados in a pulsating final played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago. This victory ensured that Guyana qualified for the Champions League which was played later that year in South Africa.
The GCB extends congratulations and best wishes to Mr. Seeram for a successful tenure as Chairman of the Senior Selection Panel, a release from the GCB informed.

 

GCB appoints former National Player Seeram as Chairman of Selectors

