Five companies vying for Human Services Ministry drug supply contract

Kaieteur News – A total of five firms have applied for the contract to supply and deliver drug and medical supplies for the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security. This was revealed during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, on Tuesday.

The five companies are: New GPC Inc., ARS Investment, New Doctor’s Clinic, Mike’s Pharmacy, and Regal Stationery & Computer Centre. Bids were also for the supply and delivery of meat and poultry items, a project which falls under the same ministry.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Agriculture – Fisheries Department

Supply of high density polythene (HDPE) tubes for the brackish water shrimp project, Region Six.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Supply and delivery of meat and poultry items for Lots 1 to 5

Supply and delivery of drugs and medical supplies for Lot 1 to 8

Guyana Defence Force

Procurement of genuine outboard engines.

Construction of officer’s accommodation GPM- Base Camp Seweyo, Soesdyke Highway.

Procurement of materials for the construction of perimeter fence at Base Camp Stephenson

Construction of perimeter- Air Corps, Air Station London, Timehri

Construction of female accommodation, Lethem Region Nine

Construction of female accommodation, Mabaruma, Region One

Procurement of materials for construction of northern perimeter fence and revetment at Base Camp Ayanganna.

Construction of SNCO accommodation at Base Camp Seweyo