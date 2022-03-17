Fisherman feared dead after boat capsizes

Kaieteur News – The relatives of a 28-year-old fisherman of Lot 49 Railway Line, Rosignol, West Coast Berbice are in a state of despair after it was reported to them that he went missing following an incident out at sea, some three miles from the three-door sluice Fishing Complex at D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice.

Feared dead is father of one, Suraj Dhaneshwar called “Sonny”. Reports are that Dhaneshwar and boat captain Oneil Deputron left the three-door sluice on Tuesday, 15th March around 05:00 hrs and headed out to sea in a 36ft wooden fishing vessel equipped with a 40 hp engine. However, at 08:20 hrs Wednesday, the captain visited the Blairmont Police Station and reported that at about 21:00 hrs Tuesday, 15th March 2022, while returning from sea in the vicinity of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, a large wave hit the boat and caused it to capsize. As a result, he and Dhaneshwar fell overboard.

The boat captain told police that shortly after going underwater, he resurfaced and grabbed onto the boat while at the same time, looking for his fellow fishing mate. He told police that he was nowhere to be seen but then the boat began to drift away with him until he was rescued by another fishing vessel that was passing. He told police that they searched for some time but they could not locate the fisherman. Deputron was subsequently taken ashore where he filed a report with the police. He is said to be receiving treatment at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

Meanwhile, over at the three-door sluice at D’Edward yesterday, the mother, sister and wife of the missing man had gathered. At approximately 10:00 am yesterday, a search party including the brother-in-law of the missing man, several fishermen and four fishing vessels ventured out to sea with the hopes of locating Dhaneshwar alive. However, after an entire day of searching the waters, the search team only managed to recover the capsized fishing vessel and the fish box that was on the boat as well. As every vessel returned to the wharf, there was a glimmer of hope on the faces of the relatives but as the search party exited without a word, they broke down in tears.

His sister Omawattie Dhaneshwar told Kaieteur News that her brother left home around 03:00 hrs on Tuesday to head out to sea with the boat captain and they were both expected to return yesterday morning. However, instead of her brother, the boat captain and the supervisor of the fishing wharf showed up at their house yesterday morning and informed them that there was an incident out at sea and Dhaneshwar could not be found but the captain was rescued.

She said they were told to head down to the wharf and so she did with her husband, mother, Chandrawatie Persaud and her sister-in-law (missing man’s wife) Anita Seecharran. She said when they arrived, the search crew had already ventured out and so they waited while remaining hopeful that they would return with some positive word.

Dhaneshwar who has been in the fishing industry for nearly five years is the sole breadwinner of his home and is the father of a two-year-old daughter. His mother Chandrawatie Persaud disclosed that her son did not hesitate to head out to work since the money he earned, he used to build his home “piece by piece” and take care of his family. He was described as a hardworking man that is always willing to lend a helping hand. They are holding on to hope that he may still be alive. The Guyana Defence Force (Coast Guard) has since joined the search.