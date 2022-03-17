Latest update March 17th, 2022 12:47 AM

Dem gat nuff double standard

Mar 17, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Deh had a woman who use to carry she son to church every day. She use to try ensure dat he stay pun de straight and narrow path.
Den one day de boy bring home a bicycle. De mother ask he weh he get it from. He tell she he steal it.
De mother nearly drop down dead. She hold she head and turn to he and say, “I told you dat you should pray to God fuh a bicycle. Now look wat you go and do!”
De lil boy turn to she and say, “I use to pray every day fuh a bike. And I never get none. Now all I gat to do is pray fuh forgiveness fuh stealing one.”
Deh gat nuff people who use to dream bout owning dem own motorcycle. But dem never was able to afford one. Now dem prayers get answer. Dem gat electric bikes and it cheap enough fuh de small man fuh afford.
But deh gat some people oppose to dem electric bikes. Dem want de guvament to control de use of dem pun de road. Dem nah want small children fuh use dem bikes even though some ah dem electric bikes can hardly go faster dan a bicycle.
Now some people trying fuh prevent de electric bikes from going in busy places. But dem same people nah gan seh nutting if wan electric car deh in a busy part of de country.
Is sheer double standards we gat in Guyana. And is de small man wah can’t afford either a motorbike or wan electric car who gan feel de squeeze.
Talk half and who vex, vex!

