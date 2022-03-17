Dem gat nuff double standard

Latest update March 17th, 2022 12:47 AM
Mar 17, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Deh had a woman who use to carry she son to church every day. She use to try ensure dat he stay pun de straight and narrow path.
Den one day de boy bring home a bicycle. De mother ask he weh he get it from. He tell she he steal it.
De mother nearly drop down dead. She hold she head and turn to he and say, “I told you dat you should pray to God fuh a bicycle. Now look wat you go and do!”
De lil boy turn to she and say, “I use to pray every day fuh a bike. And I never get none. Now all I gat to do is pray fuh forgiveness fuh stealing one.”
Deh gat nuff people who use to dream bout owning dem own motorcycle. But dem never was able to afford one. Now dem prayers get answer. Dem gat electric bikes and it cheap enough fuh de small man fuh afford.
But deh gat some people oppose to dem electric bikes. Dem want de guvament to control de use of dem pun de road. Dem nah want small children fuh use dem bikes even though some ah dem electric bikes can hardly go faster dan a bicycle.
Now some people trying fuh prevent de electric bikes from going in busy places. But dem same people nah gan seh nutting if wan electric car deh in a busy part of de country.
Is sheer double standards we gat in Guyana. And is de small man wah can’t afford either a motorbike or wan electric car who gan feel de squeeze.
Talk half and who vex, vex!
Mar 17, 2022…replaces Sarwan who was recently appointed as selector for CWI Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has appointed Ravindranauth Seeram as Chairman of its Senior Selection...
Mar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022
I just write my thing, keep to myself and watch how society unfolds in my country. I have argued long and hard that there... more
Kaieteur News – The price of flour is expected to increase soon by 15 percent. This will add to the woes of consumers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Commonwealth, made up of 54 nations of which 32 are small states, should... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]