“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Two young fast bowlers benefit from project…

Kaieteur News – Young and promising fast bowlers Quincy Alder and Winston Joseph were the latest to receive tokens from “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” project.

Alder is from Paradise Cricket Club and Joseph from Belladrum Cricket Club, both West Berbice clubs, received a pair of cricket shoes each.

Anil Beharry, a partner in this initiative along with Kishan Das of the USA, stated that he is pleased to assist young cricketers in their quest to play the game at the highest level.

He added that sports in general helps to keep our young people off the streets doing idle things and is an avenue to a better life.

The young pacers were delighted and grateful for the tokens. They promised to work hard on their game and stay disciplined and focused.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $130,000 cash, two trophies, eleven cricket boots, fifteen pairs of batting pads, fifteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves, eighteen thigh pads, one wicket keeping pad, one arm guard and four cricket bags.

To date, 32 young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from a junior gear bag, two trophies, nine bats, nine pairs of cricket shoes, six pairs of batting pads and seven pairs of batting gloves. In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club benefited from a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees also received one box of red cricket balls each.

Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

Beharry and Das thanked Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Peter Ramkissoon and Rabindranath Saywack. Special mention was made of the media for the role they are playing to promote this venture.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact Beharry on 623-6875 or Das on 1-718-664-0896.