Crabwood Creek man charged with murder of US-based Guyanese

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man made his first court appearance in the No.51 Magistrate Court to answer to the charge of murder.

Eon Gonsalves called “Belly” of Grant 1802, Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore where the charge was read to him. The charge read that Gonsalves murdered 21-year-old Lakhan Chaterpal on Wednesday 9th March 2022 at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice. Gonsalves, who was unrepresented, was not required to plead to the indictable charge and bail was denied.

He was remanded to prison until May 31st 2022 where he is expected to appear at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court. Reports from the police detailed that Lakhan had returned to Guyana from the USA to attend his brother’s wedding which was held on Sunday 6th March 2022. However, two days later there was a family get together when three men who are not related to them, entered the yard where the wedding was held (Grant 1802 CWC). They were asked to leave by relatives after they reportedly began using an illegal substance. The men reportedly became annoyed and decided to damage the vehicles that were parked a short distance away. This caused Lakhan and other relatives to venture out and confront the men and an argument ensued. At some point there was a scuffle and Lakhan was stabbed to the lower abdomen. The men escaped and he was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police had arrested two persons including Gonsalves but the prime suspect has not been located to date.