Latest update March 17th, 2022 12:53 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Crabwood Creek man charged with murder of US-based Guyanese

Mar 17, 2022 News

Deceased, 21-year-old Lakhan Chaterpal

Murder suspect, Eon Gonsalves called “Belly”

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man made his first court appearance in the No.51 Magistrate Court to answer to the charge of murder.
Eon Gonsalves called “Belly” of Grant 1802, Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore where the charge was read to him. The charge read that Gonsalves murdered 21-year-old Lakhan Chaterpal on Wednesday 9th March 2022 at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice. Gonsalves, who was unrepresented, was not required to plead to the indictable charge and bail was denied.
He was remanded to prison until May 31st 2022 where he is expected to appear at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court. Reports from the police detailed that Lakhan had returned to Guyana from the USA to attend his brother’s wedding which was held on Sunday 6th March 2022. However, two days later there was a family get together when three men who are not related to them, entered the yard where the wedding was held (Grant 1802 CWC). They were asked to leave by relatives after they reportedly began using an illegal substance. The men reportedly became annoyed and decided to damage the vehicles that were parked a short distance away. This caused Lakhan and other relatives to venture out and confront the men and an argument ensued. At some point there was a scuffle and Lakhan was stabbed to the lower abdomen. The men escaped and he was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police had arrested two persons including Gonsalves but the prime suspect has not been located to date.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCB appoints former National Player Seeram as Chairman of Selectors

GCB appoints former National Player Seeram as Chairman of Selectors

Mar 17, 2022

…replaces Sarwan who was recently appointed as selector for CWI Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has appointed Ravindranauth Seeram as Chairman of its Senior Selection...
Read More
VSH Guyana Inc lays up Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic

VSH Guyana Inc lays up Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic

Mar 17, 2022

KFC sponsors Quarter Mile Return drag meet

KFC sponsors Quarter Mile Return drag meet

Mar 17, 2022

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Mar 17, 2022

Burnett aiming for gold at Giovanni Arendsz Classic

Burnett aiming for gold at Giovanni Arendsz...

Mar 17, 2022

BCB/ Vitality Inc 20/20 Cricket Tournament for Upper Corentyne teams continues

BCB/ Vitality Inc 20/20 Cricket Tournament for...

Mar 17, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]