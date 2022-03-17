Burnett aiming for gold at Giovanni Arendsz Classic

Kaieteur News – Guyanese Lindon Burnett will be looking to land gold at the upcoming Giovanni Arendsz Classic international bodybuilding competition which is set for March 24-26 in Aruba.

Burnett, who placed fourth in the Masters’ category in last year’s Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Senior National Championship, will be competing in the Masters’ division in Aruba.

Among the categories to be competed are Men’s bodybuilding, Men’s classic bodybuilding, Men’s physique, Men’s classic physique, Muscular Men’s physique, Women’s bodyfitness, Women’s bikini fitness, Wellness fitness, Women’s fitness, Women’s physique, Mixed pairs, Fit pairs and Women’s for model.

Burnett recently collected sponsorship from Hits and Jams and has expressed his gratitude to the sponsors which include Space gym, Pure Diamond, Hits and Jams, Fitness Express, National Sports Commission and Prodental Unit.