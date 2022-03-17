BCB/ Vitality Inc 20/20 Cricket Tournament for Upper Corentyne teams continues

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board in its ongoing effort to develop cricket in the ancient county is hosting a series of tournaments within each sub association with the main objective of reaching the grassroot level. One such tournament is the BCB/ Vitality Inc 20/20 Cup for teams in the Upper Corentyne area. A total of twenty-eight teams started the tournament and the final is scheduled to be hosted early next month.

Scores for some recent matches play:

Skeldon Estate brushed aside No68 CC by 7 wickets at the No68 Ground. No68 took first strike and scored 145 for 6 off 20 overs with P. Karran 33, T. Persaud 32 and J. Anthony 27. Bowling for Skeldon Estate; S. Rasheed 2 for 18 off 4, S. Chaitnarine 2 for 32 off 4. In reply Skeldon Estate reached 149 for 3 in 15.1 overs with Junior Blair scoring 72, N. Dezouza 25 and A. Seeraj 22.

No72 Cut and Load Defeated No71 by 36 runs at No70 Spartans Ground. Batting first Cut and Load amassed 153 for 7 from 20 overs with Davenand Chatterpaul 44, Vijay Persaud 34 and Samuel Sernod 20 being the principal scorers. Bowling for No71, Rishi Persaud took 3 for 29 and N. Ali 3 for 21. In response, No71 CC were bowled out for 117 with Rishi Persaud 24, N. Vincent 26 and N. Mohammed 24. Bowling for the winners, Abhindra Paressar took 3 for 7 and Michael Singh 3 for 23.

At the No73 Young Warriors Ground, Rama Krishna Foundation defeated Young Blood by 32 runs. Rama Krishna Foundtion 84 from 20 overs- Prakash Singh 21, Andre Tahall 18 and Khemraj Dhap 16. Bowling for No73 Young Blood; V. Singh 4 for 10, K. Dup 3 for 18 and T. Doobay 3 for 7. Young Blood made 52 all out in 17 overs with A. Mohammed 15 and K. Khan 13. Bowling for Rama Krishna Foundation; S. Khan 3 for 20, A. Hun 2 for 12 and I. Ally 2 for 12.

Skeldon Estate defeated Dark End by 9 wickets at the Skeldon Ground. Dark End CC Batted first and scored 22 for 8 with the innings closed in 10.3 overs. Bowling for Skeldon Estate Mahendra Chaitnarine grabbed 3 for 5 and N. Seenarine 2 for 3. In reply Skeldon Estate blazed to 25 for 1 in 4.5 overs with A. Hussain 16 not out.

Skeldon Estate defeated No43 CC by 17 runs at the Number68 Ground. Skeldon CC 108 all out in 15 overs with Q. Burnett 40 who amassed 3 fours and similar number of sixes, Devin Baldeo 2 for 17, B. Deen 2 for 10, P. Lensankar 2 for 22 was the principal bowler. No43 was bundled out for 92 in 14 overs with B. Deen 32 and A Dangram 16. Mahendra Chaitnarine 3 for 17, A. Hussain 2 for 15.