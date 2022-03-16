What Guyanese say about the rising cost of living?

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – The cost of living has seen a significant jump owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and now, the Russia-Ukraine conflict which has caused added strain due to the hike in oil prices.

The Kaieteur News spoke to a few citizens and this is what they had to say:

Hollanda Neblett, a 35-year-old mother of three from Perseverance on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), told the newspaper that her family has been managing with the recent economic changes, but they have had their challenges.

The snackette operator said that it has been tough during the pandemic but she is now concerned that things might be getting worst with the increase in food prices. “Simple things I purchased like the soya oil that was three something, that is now six something. Fish, meat have gone up and we are getting it right here. If we paid $1000 for four, five Banga, now it’s two or three.”

Neblett is also concerned about transportation cost. The woman said that her home is a far distance from the east bank public road and so she must pay another $100 to a driver of a short-drop car after getting to the area in a mini-bus. However, by 19:00hrs (7 p.m.) these short drop cars increase the fare to $200. “That means from home to town and back, I pay $500 for one person, and it’s five of us in the home. If things keep going up, just now we might have to pay more.”

Neblett said she was a beneficiary of the COVID-19 cash $25,000 grant which significantly helped her family. She believes another intervention should be made. The woman and her husband are doing their best to make ends meet, but given the current situation, some more assistance should be brought to citizens.

Denise Taylor a 51-year-old Guyana Power and Light employee said she has three adult children and one grandchild and her family is has to prioritise, given the increased cost of living. The woman said she had contracted COVID-19 and that added even more pressure on her family, especially since only two persons were working during the pandemic. She said things became very difficult.

“Because you find that since the COVID everything gone sky high, things like oil, sugar, flour; food stuff in the whole, even vegetables, cooking gas everything gone sky high.” Taylor said no one in the home owns a mode of transportation, and is concerned whether the fair will increase. She noted however, that since Guyana has started receiving money from its oil reserves, a lot more should be happening for citizens.

“There are lots of people having a hard time maintaining the home. Where we are living, you have lots of single parents and young people currently unemployed. They need to do more, God has blessed us and I think that oil is supposed to be able to give us a higher level in the country in terms of our finances living standards and such but not much is being seen.”

Safriz Mohamed is a 35-year-old fruits vendor.

The father of two told this newspaper that he is the sole breadwinner for his home. The man who vends along the east bank public road, near the Harbour Bridge, said that he moved to that location since the pandemic hit and the Stabroek Market had to be closed. The Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo resident said he has faced hardships given the economic situation; the increase in fruit prices and the scarcity of goods to sell.

“We had to take the risk to come out here cause at the end of the day you got to hustle for a living, you got your family to maintain and care for. Plus you got sales are slow.” Mohamed who has two persons employed with him said that, “we are still struggling because things not like before. We still ain’t get back to where we were.”

The, man said, nonetheless, that his customers are happy he is at the location which saves them trips to town in heavy traffic. Mohamed said he did receive the $25,000 COVID cash grant. He agreed that something more should be done for citizens to cushion the pressure. He said, “Everyone would be happy for something more.”

Sixty-six-year-old May Cameron of Haslington, East Coast Demerara believes government should provide a monthly relief. The woman who operates stall 358 at the Stabreok Market wharf said that the pandemic has been extremely hard on her since she depended heavily on her adult children for financial assistance. The woman said she is already facing hardships at the market wharf, which is up for repair. “Since they break down this wharf, business has been very slow because nobody coming at the back here.”

She said with many vendors moving closer to the market entrance, a small number of customers venture to her location. “So I was already not doing much and then the pandemic came.”With less sales, cost of living being high,” Cameron said she is surviving by the grace of God. She said all of her items are purchased from the Pomeroon and with the increase in the price of goods, there is a bigger reduction in profits. She said, “Right now we are only working for food and bills, nothing to put aside.”

The woman said she had received the $25,000 COVID cash grant but thinks it’s time the leaders revisit such types of assistance. She said the money had helped but food prices were already increasing, “so by time you mek three turn it finish.”

“We the people need something every month, because we are getting the oil and right now cost of living is an emergency,” she added.

A 45-year old father of two, who goes by the name ‘Fisher’, said, “The pandemic was a real squeeze.” He said that despite the country opening up back slowing and economic activity increasing, his family is still feeling the pressure.

The La Bonne Intention resident said that during the pandemic he had to find work in construction since the market where he sells greens with his wife had closed. “But even then things were slow, so that didn’t do much.” The increased living cost compounded the situation which saw the family falling into some debt as they had difficulty honouring some bills. “We had to squeeze to make it work,” the father said.

The father said some type of help should be given to citizens. He said he had not received the $25,000 COVID cash grant that was handed out by the government because he was not at home at the time. The father posited, however, that another initiative should be rolled out. He believes where the country is receiving oil money, it should be shared with the people.

Paula Hutson, a 42-year-old Port Kaituma resident said she had moved to the East Coast of Demerara since her home had burned down. She said she did not receive the $25,000 cash grant because she lost her personal documents in the fire. She noted, however, that the pandemic was very “bad” for the family since as a house wife, her husband alone worked. She said his work slowed down and the family had to depend on assistance from overseas. “This was hard because sometimes she (overseas based relative) would say she send the money but it didn’t come, so we really had to make it the best way we could.”

The woman said her husband is back out to work but is still facing hardships because of rising food prices. “We are just managing to do what we can. I just think that they (authorities) should do something for us.”