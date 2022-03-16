Two dead in Corentyne highway smash-up

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Two persons are now dead following an early morning smash-up along the Borlam turn public road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead are Yujisteer Puran, called Danny, 26, of Crawford Street, Rose Hall Town, Berbice, a security officer attached to the Food Court and Bar at Albion, Corentyne, Berbice and Latchman Sukhan, 20, of Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

Kaieteur News was informed that Sukhan was driving a red Nissan blue-bird car with licence plate PSS1682 and Puran was in the front passenger seat. They were reportedly racing with another car that was driven by Karran Sukhan, brother of Latchman, when the accident occurred. Latchman reportedly lost control of his vehicle at approximately 03:00hrs on Tuesday, 15th March, 2022 and slid into the path of a paddy truck bearing licence plate GZZ 4440 which was travelling in the opposite direction.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene on Tuesday, the mangled car was moved to one side of the road while the truck was parked on the other side. Debris from the two vehicles could be seen scattered across the road and the parapet, and there appeared to be blood stains on the road surface. A porter, Suresh Matthews, who was on the truck when the accident occurred, was still present at the scene but he appeared to be in shock.

According to Matthews of Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, Berbice, the truck he was in had left the Black Bush Polder loaded with paddy destined for Mahaica. He said, “all the time we were heading up and two cars was racing on the road coming down and when dem swing the turn, the black fielder wagon pass first and this one (driven by Latchman) set crossway from till halfway on the road and he run into the truck.”

Matthews said when the cars were observed coming in the opposite direction at a speed, the driver of the truck was already pulling into the corner when the car hit the front right side of the truck. He said when the car hit, residents ran out and they all helped to remove the driver and the passenger from the mangled car. He said, too, that when the car hit the truck, the driver of the black fielder wagon turned back and approached them and said that the person driving the other vehicle was his brother.

“Two buddy (brothers) bin ah race and after he see this one knock on the truck, he turn back and come and he start holler hard, hard that this is he buddy that run into the truck and he hustle tek he out and carry he hospital,” Matthews said.

At the home of the Purans, Yujisteer’s mother, Bibi Puran, tried to fight back tears as she recalled receiving a call from someone on Tuesday morning who informed her that her son was involved in an accident.

She said that her son had worked on Tuesday and his shift ended around 00:00hrs. He had then dropped his brother and father home – the two were out having a few drinks earlier.She said he then left in the company of Sukhan saying he was going to visit his girlfriend but he never returned. The woman said that her son is the father of a five-year-old daughter and was a friendly and loving individual.

Over at the home of Sukhan, the grandmother of the deceased, Kowsilla Sukhan told reporters that Latchman only lost his father a few months ago to COVID-19 and that he has been driving his father’s car ever since. She revealed too that he drives for his brother’s Karran Sukhan’s taxi service and had left on Tuesday for work. She added that she received the call from Karran who informed her that Latchman was involved in an accident. He had noticed the accident scene and had recognised the car Latchman drove.

Kaieteur News was informed that both the driver of the black fielder wagon and the truck driver were arrested and released on station bail. An investigation is in progress.