Ready for Vegas – Says Vanie Coonjah Robins

Guyanese wins Pools C/Ships in Canada…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Vanie Coonjah Robins, Guyanese-born Canadian, won the CPA Top Gun 8-Ball 2/3 tier Pool Championship in Canada last month to win a trip to compete in the 2022 APA Pool players Championships in Las Vegas Nevada, USA.

The 49-year-old Vanie, who grew up in Annandale on the East Coast of Demerara, occasional went on girl’s night outs or with her son to play at Blue Iguana years ago.

She said playing pool in Guyana meant going to bars that had pool tables and that didn’t create a good reputation for women.

In the league there is a mixed culture and lots of Guyanese. There are many very good female players and it’s a very competitive sport.

“I hope that this sport can be promoted more in Guyana and women be encouraged to participate. I plan to return one day and run some competitions.

In Guyana I rarely saw women playing pool, most times they were onlookers to men at the tables.

In Canada we have a ladies’ league tournament along with other leagues which consist of men and women. There are no more men than women, I would say it’s pretty much a balanced ratio,” revelled Vanie who was involved with cricket as a scorer, both in Guyana and Canada.

Vanie said it was a funny story behind how she played her first competition.

“I was dating my husband who plays for the Canadian Pool League. His team had a spot for a low rank and I was asked to join.

I was super excited to join and petrified at the same time of being the worst ever player. Later I understood why lowranking players were so much in demand and the team was very happy to have me,” informed Vanie who left for Canada on March 2015.

Vanie explained that Teams have a maximum points system of the ratings of their players and low ranks are needed to allow the high ranks to also play. I was told I just need to have fun and I will learn as time goes by.

“Canadian Pool Players Association (CPA) is run by the American Pool Players Association (APA) …. And in this league the big win is the chance to play in Vegas. I play with 3 teams currently on different nights,” continued Vanie who worked in the Banking Industry in Guyana.

“My husband is a very skilled and knowledgeable player who helps to coach our teams. We play together two nights a week in Double Jeopardy which means both 8 and 9 ball games.

After a few months of playing our team won Vegas in 2018, unfortunately I was unable to travel because of personal reasons,” added Vanie.

In 2020, two weeks after her brain surgery, she accompanied her husband to a pool tournament where he was playing in the singles regionals.

“I sat looking and was so sad I didn’t bring my cues. After hours of being there the guy who was running the tournament, Stephen Romita, went to his car and lent me his cue.

That tournament I will always remember because I could hardly walk around the table but I played well against higher ranks. I ended up playing the finals against my hubby and I won.

That was indeed a win to remember. It gave me hope during my struggles with my healing process,” posited Vanie who along with her husband participates in Obstacle Course Racing.

The playoffs should have been held in 2020 but because of the pandemic it was held this month.

“I was very excited and nervous – this solo event was all about my abilities and I wanted this win so badly! I beat all my opponents and secured the win to Vegas. Yes, it my first time and I am looking forward to this in April 2022!

I also had an excellent Fall 2022 session where in my tire level I secured 1st place in 8-Ball to earn Top Gun Champion title and second in 9-Ball.

I love 9-Ball because it’s more defensive play. However, recently my 8-Ball seem to better my 9-Ball win.

Pool has become such an important aspect in my life. I want to win every time I go to the table. I am a very competitive player even though I’m just a low rank player.

I am willing to learn and grow. Someday I want to become maybe skill level 6-7…. That’s where the hard work is required. Pool takes up a lot of your time and can become a bit costly but I won’t have it any other way for I love the game.

See you soon Vegas … I am hoping for some big wins,” Vanie declared.