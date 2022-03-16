Port Mourant, Cotton Tree, Rose Hall Canje Arborsmarts and Tucber Park advance to semifinals of BCB/ Telenec Under 15 Tournaments

Kaieteur News – For the first time in close to twenty-five years, Berbice Cricket powerhouses Albion and the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS have failed to reach the semifinals of a Berbice Junior tournament together. Albion failed to make it out of Zone D, while RHTYSC suffered a shock defeat versus Cotton Tree at the latter venue in the quarter finals. Cotton Tree were joined in the semifinals by Rose Hall Canje, Port Mourant and Tucber Park.

Highlights of the quarter finals were three centuries by Adrian Hetmyer, Romario Ramdeholl and Navin Budwah, shining with the ball were Gavin Kisten, Ravin Budwah, Nicholas Hall, Winston Hartman and Arif Khan.

Cotton Tree Die Hard overcame Rose Hall Town Farfan Mendes by 61 runs at Cotton Tree Ground in spectacular fashion. Batting first after being inserted by their opponent, Cotton Tree scored 126 all out in 47.5 overs with Shoaib Gaffoor 18, David Alfred 11 and extras contributing a mammoth 77 runs. Bowling for Rose Hall Town Farfan Mendes; Akash Sooklall, Dave Prettipaul and Roshan Crandon picked up two wickets each. In reply Rose Hall Town were bowled out for 65 in 25 overs with Arif Khan grabbing 5 for 17 from 7 overs, Shoaib Gaffoor and Arif Khan also grabbed two wickets each.

Tucber Park thumped Achievers by 142 runs at Welfare Centre on Saturday last. Batting first, Tucber Park scored 185 all out in 35 overs with Gavin Kisten scoring 85 and Gilbert Griffith 25. The pick of the bowlers for Achiever was Winston Hartman who claimed 5 for 43 off 9 overs, he was supported by Fawad Baduila and Keyshawn Grant who grabbed 3 for 40 off 9 overs and Keyshan Grant 2 for 37 off 5 overs respectively. In reply Achievers was bundled out for 43 in 18.2 overs with Gavin Kisten picking up 5 wickets for 6 runs off 6 overs and M. Ramsammy 2 wickets for 3 runs off 4 overs.

Port Mourant Prem Kennard trounced Edinburgh Cricket Club by 210 runs at Port Mourant Community Centre. Batting first the hosts totaled 272 for 5 from 35 overs with Navin Budwah 114, Vishal Williams 35, Ravin Budwah 27 not out and extras 58. Bowling for Edinburgh; J. Archer grabbed 2 for 55 off 7 overs. In reply Edinburgh were bowled out for 62. Excellent performances with the ball saw Ravin Budwah grabbing 4 wickets for 20 runs and he was supported by Navin Boodwah and R. Mohan who grabbed two wickets each.

Rose Hall Canje Arborsmarts defeat Mt. Sinai CC made a massive 317 runs at the Welfare Centre on Sunday last. Batting first they amassed a mammoth 348 for 1 from their allotted 50 overs with Adrian Hetmyer 145 not out and Romario Ramdeholl 135 being the principal scorers. Extras contributed a healthy 63. In reply, Mt. Sinai were bowled out for 31 in 11.3 overs with Nicholas Hall taking 4 wickets for 10 runs from 3 overs and Sharvesh Isberan 3 for 18 from four overs.

The Semi Finals are set to be played on Saturday 19th of March with Cotton Tree Die Hard playing Port Mourant at the Port Mourant Community Centre and Rose Hall Canje Arborsmarts taking on Tucber Park at Welfare Centre, Matches are set to bowl off at 9:30 am sharp.