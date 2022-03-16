Police capture customer who stole from shop

Kaieteur News – A customer who had been on the run for almost two weeks after he was caught on camera stealing from a shop at Meten-meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was finally captured by Region Three Police on Tuesday.

This newspaper was told that the suspect was playing “cat and mouse” with ranks but they finally managed to apprehend him on Tuesday.

The suspect is accused of stealing cash, lighters and half carton of cigarettes on Thursday March 3, last, from a shop which is owned and operated by Ramela Bisram.

Surveillance camera reportedly captured him in the act. He had reportedly visited the woman’s business place four times that day before finally invading and stealing the items around 17:00hrs that afternoon.

He had first visited the shop to purchase mints then left. He returned and on that occasion he purchased cigarettes, but instead of leaving, he stood outside under a shed and waited for Bisram’s daughter – who had sold him the cigarettes – to go inside.

The camera captured him sneaking in and prying open the door of a small opening on the counter and forcing the upper half of his body through it.

After apparently scanning inside the shop, he left, but returned moments later and crawled behind the counter by carefully opening a grill door. He stole the items then quickly escaped.

Police had attempted to arrest him before but somehow he managed to escape the lawmen and hid from them for almost two weeks.