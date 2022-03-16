Medas-King sisters, young Kitt impress at Nationals

2022 AAU Indoor Track & Field Championships…

Kaieteur News – Guyana has a few beautiful prospects for the future in the track arena who competed over the weekend in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Indoor National Championship that took place at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, USA.

Born of strong Guyanese descent, the three young athletes that made a mark at the event were 10-year old middle distance athlete, Kunusasha Medas-King, her older sister Kcaysha and seven-year old Sean Kitt.

Kunusasha was the most outstanding as she snagged two Gold medals in the 800m and 1500m but narrowly missed the podium finish in the 400m.

Competing unattached, she won the Girls 800 Meter Run (10 year old) with an impressive time of 2:37.90s, following an intense battle near the finish to defeat Alexandrea Fraser who ran 2:37.99s.

She added 1500m Gold to her medal tally when she clocked a time of 5:26.82s, whisking away the closest competitor that ended in a time of 5:29.47s.

In the shortest distance she competed, the 400m, Kunusasha missed the podium finish when she stopped the clock in a time of 1:08.81s to finish fourth. The top three competitors in this race were Fraser (1:05.58s), Sophie Day (1:06.64s) and Gabrielle Wright (1:07.63s).

Kcaysha also turned in commendable performances at the three-day event. The sprinter’s 15-16 age group was quite competitive in the 60m, 200m and 400m events.

Of the 41 athletes registered for the 60m event, the fastest preliminary time was 7.92s while the eighth and final spot was taken in a time of 8.17s. Unfortunately, she turned in a time of 8.88s and missed making the cut.

What is also important to note, is that a total of 24 athletes missed that final qualifying spot by a margin under a second.

The 200m was much of the same but Kcaysha ranked quite high in the prelims with a time of 27.98s and missed the final spot which was grasped in a time of 27.36s. The top prelim time for this event was 26.14s.

In the 400m, she came the closest to qualifying for the final when she clocked 1:05:09s which was the tenth best time in the prelims. The fastest prelim time in this race was 1:00.72s while the eighth finalist ran 1:04.12s.

Meanwhile, the youngest of the lot was Kitt, who competed in the 7-8 year old category and lined up for the 60m, 200m and 400m events. For the 400m race, his age group’s top finishers were decided by the final-by-time system.

Representing the Dashing Dons and Divas Athletic Club, Kitt was first in one of the seven 400m races with a time of 1:20.36s, but his time was 12th overall. The top finisher in this event was X-Factor’s Cale Ivery who ran 1:11.60s.

The 200m event had a total of 99 competitors that were divided into 13 prelims. Kitt’s time of 34.87s landed him in 29th while the final seed stopped the clock at 32.30s and the top time was 30.84s.

The 60m races were also very lively with 89 competitors staking their claim for gold. Kitt turned in a time of 10.35s but missed the final qualifying spot. The fastest qualifying time in this race was a scorching 9.13s while the eighth finalist made it to the next round in a time of 9.50s.

Andy Medas-King, the father and coach of the sisters was very delighted with their performances. He posted, “Once again thanks to the most high for letting both my daughters finish injury free. Proud of you my daughters. You really worked hard to be in the position you’re in right now, only the heavenly father knows the hard work you put in. Thanks for your guidance father you sent positive thoughts and prayers to help us get here.”