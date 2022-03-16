Lunatic fringe, usual suspects, Creole middle class and the PNC in 2025

Kaieteur News – One of the most intriguing signals of what is to come from the world of the PNC was made last week by its leader. Aubrey Norton on a visit to the US said he welcomes coalition politics, happy that the WPA will soon return to the APNU and will work with the AFC in the coalition. But there was a big but.

The PNC leader said, but the PNC in its relation with coalition partners will not be held to ransom. This is definitely a statement that needs analytical treatment. What does he mean? What is he getting at? Simply put, this is a graphic statement on realpolitik.

The PNC was being realistic on two fronts. One is that the PNC has nothing to lose by having others join the PNC in APNU and in the grand marriage of APNU+AFC. The small partners, the PNC leader believe, can contribute to credibility. What this means is that the marriage demonstrates that the PNC is an accommodating entity.

The other front is that the PNC leader is virtually saying that if you are a partner of the PNC, then you cannot make demands on the PNC. Why not? Because realpolitik doesn’t include generosity and moral purity. The PNC has not renounced electoral politics. Until it does that, then partners have to bring something to the table.

What can the units in APNU and the AFC in the current marriage to the PNC bring to the electoral table? The answer is not simply nothing but absolutely nothing. If one examines the dialectics in Guyana, both the WPA and the AFC cannot sustain themselves on their own. This is what is meant by the PNC’s statement, “will not be held to ransom.”

Since the PNC and AFC came to power in 2015, the dialectics have pushed Guyana into a brand new era. The five months of election mayhem in 2020 have crystallised class forces that will severely weaken the PNC’s prospects in 2025. The PNC will be on its own for the following reasons.

The lunatic fringe (TLF), though not residing within the PNC, supports the PNC overtly but TLF are crazy people that alienate decent African Guyanese. “Black pudding maan”, “trench crapo maan”, “run dem off the road maan”, “Henry the narcissist”, “trade union dictator”, “Bensoup maan” and “the Sage” do not have access to any constituency that the PNC is excluded from. In other words, the votes TLF will bring in 2025 are votes the PNC will get and will always get, so the PNC does not need these lunatics hurting their chances with moderate African voters.

The usual suspects (TUS) will go on an anti-PPP blitz during the 2025 campaign but because of their mouldy character and morbid hypocrisy, they will not root openly for the PNC. TUS do not want a PPP victory in 2025 but because of the very nature of these people, they will back off from public endorsement of the PNC in 2025.

TUS was more comfortable with the previous leader of the PNC. Many in the TUS knew the personalities that dominated the physiology of the old PNC leadership. I am not sure they view the current leader of the PNC in the same positive way they did his predecessor.

The Creole middle class (CMC) will not support the present PNC leader in 2025 but a formidable, frightening dilemma faces CMC in 2025. The question staring them is: “if we do not give succor to the PNC in 2025, then the PPP is now a permanent fixture that has eventually won the war we fought with Indians for over a century.”

This is a continuation of the long ironic relationship CMC has had with the PNC. I have dealt with this aspect of Guyanese history in the column of Friday, December 24, 2021, titled: “PNC election results 2021, Part 2: Norton faces colour and class,” and Wednesday, March 3, 2022, captioned: “Lunatic fringe, usual suspects, Creole middle class: The interactions.” There is no need to repeat these analyses here.

CMC is going to be split into four factions near the 2025 election. One group will continue the love/hate relation with ordinary African Guyanese and the PNC and support the PNC in 2025. Another section will preserve the AFC and remove it from the union with the PNC or form a new middle class party to oppose the PPP. Another dimension will be a subtle acceptance of the PPP government which will be done through courting the dynamic women in power in the PPP. The fourth group will surrender its interest in Guyanese sociology and simply move on.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)