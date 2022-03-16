Latest update March 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Let us all pursue liberation, love and togetherness

Mar 16, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

Today I recall two things, which in a puckish way are lessons for us. Lessons that should help our leaders and those they lead from making missteps that lead to disaster.

Albert Einstein, considered one of the greatest scientists of this period, was born 14 March, 1879. Working as one of the lead scientists in what is known as the Manhattan Project, he developed the atomic bomb, the first mighty nuclear weapon, first used by man against man in August 1945, killing scores of thousands of fellow human beings.

This brought to an end the war in the Pacific, with Japan’s capitulation. They say out of evil cometh good. This of course, Dear Editor, depends on our interpretation of human history.

The other date I remember is the same 14/15th March described as the ‘Ides of March.’
I recall that the Great Roman Emperor, Julius Caesar was warned by the soothsayer, not to venture outdoors on the ‘Ides of March.’ He ignored the warning of an ordinary man and was assassinated by his own kith and kin on that day.

This is found in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, my favourite play, but again, those who read it will understand that the minds of men remain as constant as the Northern Star. This is in spite of geographic location, race, colour or creed.

Another lesson today for those led and our leaders while accepting that this is the world in which we live. This weekend, let us all wish each other a Happy Phagwah, as our Hindu Brothers, celebrate the festival seeking the triumph of good over evil, good harvest and fertility and therefore liberation. Let us join with them in this pursuit for liberation, love and togetherness.

Regards.
Hamilton Green
Elder

