Jury trial for alleged Tucville serial rapist to start on Monday

Kaieteur News – A mixed 12-member jury has been empanelled for the trial of alleged Tucville serial rapist, Thurston Semple, which will commence next Monday in the Georgetown High Court.

Semple stands indicted for allegedly raping a Venezuelan woman who was identified as a sex worker.

He is set to face a trial before Justice Sewnarine-Beharry at the Georgetown High Court. The case is being prosecuted by State Counsel Nafeeza Muntaz Ali and Latifah Elliot.

Semple is not yet represented by a lawyer. His trial is scheduled to commence next Monday when the court resumes.

Semple a taxi-driver of Lot 5A, Tucville Terrace, Georgetown was committed to stand trial in the High Court for that offence last April. Prior to this, he had been placed before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court who found that there was enough evidence for him to stand trial in the High Court for the alleged rape of the Venezuelan woman.

Kaieteur News understands that the summary stage of the matter was done in the form of a paper committal which lessens the time for determining whether there is evidence at the preliminary stage of the proceedings.

According to reports, on March 5, 2021, Semple was slapped with his fourth rape charge and was remanded to prison for that offence. Kaieteur News had reported that he was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that between February 24, 2021, and February 25, 2021, at Lot 5A, Tucville Terrace, Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration with a woman, without her consent.