Guinness Nat Squash C/ship continue today with ladies Semis

Seven Males advance to Main draw tomorrow…

Kaieteur News – Defending National Senior Female Squash Champion Ashley Khalil, former Caribbean Squash queen Nicolette Fernandes, Taylor Fernandes and Gabrielle Fraser all won their matches on Monday evening to qualify for today’s ladies Semi-final of the Guinness NationalSenior Squash Championship at the Georgetown Club from 6:00PM.

On Monday Evening, Nicolette beat Tian Edwards 11-1, 11-5, 11-3, Taylor Fernandes got the better of Ashely DeGroot 11-5, 11-4, 11-8 and Khalil beat Larisa Wiltshire 11-5, 11-3, 9-11, 11-5.

In the lone Male contest on Monday, Javid Rahaman beat Joshua Abdool 12-10, 7-11, 5-11, 13-11 to qualify for today’s plate game.

Seven Male players have advanced to tomorrow’s main draw after Peter-Michael De Groot beat Demetrius De Abreu, Michael Alphonso beat Javid Rahaman, Mohryan Baksh beat Ian Mekdeci, Steven Xavier beat Javid Rahaman and Deje Dias beat Joshua Abdool to advance to tomorrow’s main draw.

The National Senior Squash Championships were held in 2019 when history was made when the pair Ashley and Jason-Roy Khalil became the first siblings to win the Male and Female titles in the same Championships. (Sean Devers)