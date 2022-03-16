ECB benefits from GCB CDC

Latest update March 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Mar 16, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Assistant Coach of the Guyana Harpy Eagles Ryan Hercules through the Guyana Cricket Board’s Cricket Development Committee, made a timely donation of some vital cricket coaching equipment to the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) at the Imam Bacchus Learning Resource Centre, Affiance, Essequibo Coast on Sunday.

National coach Ryan Hercules presents the coaching equipment to president of ECB Deleep Singh while other board members look on.

Receiving the equipment was President of the ECB Deleep Singh and other Executive members. The ECB head expressed immense gratitude for the valuable equipment, since it will aid in bringing the county’s cricketers to the level of fitness required for competitions.
Young National Coach, Hercules, said he is elated to make the presentation and further stated that this is a start of many more to come and urged the coaches to use the equipment to develop young players in becoming good ambassadors and role models of Essequibo.
Hercules, a former Essequibo Inter-County cricketer reminisced that during his time in the early days of coaching, he was not privileged to have so many equipment and he expects that it should be treated with utmost care, respect, pride and dignity since it is a stepping stone for the development of players from the county to one day represent at the National level.
Also present at the event was Essequibo’s Coach Rayburn Gonsalves who also expressed appreciation for this assistance. He acknowledged that it will enhance his coaching programmes and promised to use it in best interest of the players.

 

