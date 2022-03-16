Company fined for under reporting quantity of crude spilled, areas affected

Latest update March 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 16, 2022 News
Peru oil disaster…
Kaieteur News – More sanctions have been initiated against Spanish oil giant, Repsol, this time for the underreporting of the quantity of crude that was spilled from one of the company’s refineries and for allegedly reporting false information about the areas that were affected by the oil spill in Peru.
According to reports, the Environmental Assessment and Control Agency (OEFA), which is an agency attached to Peru’s Ministry of the Environment, has notified the oil giant about the new administrative sanctioning procedure for the alleged submission of false information in the Preliminary Report of Environmental Emergencies as a result of the oil spill that occurred in the Ventanilla Sea on January 15, 2022.
