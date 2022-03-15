Woman kills self at Brickdam Police Station

Kaieteur News – “This is what you want?” were reportedly the last words a husband heard his wife say on Monday, before she killed herself in front of him with a bolt pistol – a tool used to kill or stun animals such as cattle – at the Brickdam Police Station.

Investigators have identified the dead woman as 49-year-old Trudy DeHaarte of Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD), an Animal Inspector who was at the time employed with the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).

DeHaarte reportedly shot herself with the bolt pistol which is commonly called a stun gun around 09:00hrs at the entrance of the Enquiries Department of the police station.

Witnessing the woman commit the act were her husband, son and investigating officers who were at the time inside of the Enquiries Office.

According to police, DeHaarte’s husband, a taxi driver, had gone there to lodge a report against her for damaging his car.

Police learnt that she was a psychiatric patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and that the two were reportedly having domestic problems. The husband had walked out leaving her about a week ago. The man told police that he had gone to live with his father at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

On Monday around 08:50hrs, DeHaarte had located him in front of the City Mall located on Camp and Regent Streets, where he plies his trade as a taxi driver. His son was reportedly present at the time and, according to investigators, DeHaarte angrily confronted both of them.During the argument, DeHaarte allegedly struck the man’s car with an object, which she had concealed in a yellow cloth.

The furious husband reportedly then drove to the Brickdam Police Station to lodge a report against her. It is being alleged that DeHaarte might have followed him there since she turned up at the police station shortly after he arrived. Investigators stated that he pointed her out to them as the suspect who had damaged his car and a rank was sent to bring her into the Enquiries Department.

When she arrived at the entrance, DeHaarte reportedly looked in her husband’s direction and said, “This is what you want?” before pulling out something that was concealed in the yellow cloth and plastic bag. She then placed the object to her head and pulled a trigger.

Investigators, who were present, recalled that they heard a clicking sound before the woman fell face first to the ground as blood oozed from a wound at the right side of her temple.

Paramedics were summoned immediately to the scene and when they arrived, DeHaarte was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.