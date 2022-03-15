Latest update March 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Track & Field Academy launched Sunday at Leonora

Mar 15, 2022 Sports

Coach Julian Edmonds looks on as the kids do long-jumps. (Guyana Times photo)

Kaieteur News – In an effort to transform the sports sector and amplify young talents, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, through the National Sports Commission (NSC), on Sunday launched an Athletics Sport Academy.

Charles Ramson Jr.

The academy will place emphasis on track and field, and will target youths between the ages of six to sixteen from various districts across the country.
At the launch held at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, said the initiative will streamline young talents to compete internationally.
“Sports need to aggressively transform; it needs to aggressively transform because we have a lot of talent in the country. It has the potential for taking young people to the level of being internationally competitive,” Ramson explained.

Cristy Campbell.

Additionally, the ministry has committed to help recommence the Aliann Pompey sports meet, to ensure youths are provided the opportunity to enhance their talent.
Minister Ramson encouraged the youths to work hard to attain their goals in sport, noting that local competition is important.
Meanwhile, National Sports Commission (NSC) board member, Cristy Campbell, encouraged the first batch of athletes to do their best to achieve their goals.
Campbell highlighted that, “Your only job is to show up and train and it puts you in a position to transition to the elite programme which is also part of this academy … so I am wishing you good luck going forward. I hope you stay focused and just keep training hard.”

 

