Police arrest two for East Canje mason’s murder – Prime suspect still at large

Mar 15, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police in Berbice have arrested two persons in connection with the brutal chopping to death of 24-year-old Alex Williams of Rampersaud Street, No. 2 Village, East Canje Berbice.

Killed in a brawl, Alex Williams

Kaieteur News was informed that the two persons were arrested on Sunday but are reportedly not the perpetrators. They are, however, assisting detectives with their investigation even as the prime suspect is still at large.
On Sunday, at approximately 00:30hrs, Williams got involved in a brawl in front of a rum shop at No. 2 Village, East Canje, Berbice that resulted in his death.
A full Guinness bottle was hurled at his face, which caused him injuries and shortly after another man armed himself with a stainless steel cutlass and chopped him several times about his body. Williams’ father, Mohamed Ishmel, told reporters that he was present when the chopping took place because his son had returned home and informed him that he was “violated on the road by someone.” He had said that his son asked him to return to the shop with him and he agreed but while he made attempts to enquire about the issue and quell the situation, it escalated and his son was killed in the process. Ishmel said he rushed his son to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, located just a few minutes away, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police are investigating.

 

