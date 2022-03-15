Latest update March 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Man gets manslaughter charge for killing brother

Mar 15, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A man was charged on Monday with manslaughter for killing his brother, Moses Anthony with a piece of broken tile during a brawl at their home, which is located at Third Street, Alberttown, Georgetown. The incident occurred last Thursday.
According to reports, Anthony reportedly killed his younger brother, Moses, a baker around 21:00hrs.

Dead, Moses Anthony

The defendant, Richard Anthony was not required to plead to the indictable charge after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Anthony was remanded to prison until March 28, 2022.
When cops arrived at the scene, Moses’ bloodied remains were found lying in an alleyway leading to their home.
Kaieteur News was informed that Moses had been drinking and had arrived home “high”. He started an argument with his brother over an old grievance, which they had. They subsequently began fighting in the house. It was described as a “cuff out”. Police had subsequently reported that during the fight, Anthony found a piece of broken tile and stabbed Moses to his neck. The fight continued and they reportedly moved to the yard. They stopped for a few seconds and Moses reportedly walked out to the alleyway where he collapsed and died.

