Lewis position is mind-boggling

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I write to acknowledge Mr. Lincoln Lewis’s decision to end our polemics. I refer to his letter published in the Stabroek News, 10th March edition, captioned, “WPA wants trade unions to fight for the same things, which they denied workers when in authority”.

The Guyana Trade Unions Congress General Secretary’s decision to exit the polemic was well advised. It is a sensible decision after his attempts to personalise the discourse failed. His allegations against two WPA ministers for denying workers benefits are policy decisions of the David Granger led cabinet and not Ogunseye or the WPA. Lewis’s position that WPA wants the unions to fight for what the party denied workers when it was part of the government is mind-boggling. Is it not in the interest of workers to struggle for their rights regardless of who did what? So, to follow Lewis’s logic, if the APNU+AFC government of, which the WPA was a member, had denied workers their rights, I should not call on workers and their union’s leadership to fight for their rights? This kind of thinking is an infantile understanding of struggle. He wants me not to tell workers that they have to struggle against the PPPC government for a fair share of the oil wealth. I will not. I am on public record criticising the public sector workers and their union for undoing their “self-interest” when they failed to take strike action after the government increased ministers’ salaries and did not have a collective bargaining agreement with the union. And this criticism was made when the coalition government was in office.

Like Lincoln Lewis, I bring this polemic to a close.

Yours faithfully,

Tacuma Ogunseye.