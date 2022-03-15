Impact, Richard Latif Grocery Store, Wellman triumph

Kaieteur News – Impact, Richard Latif Grocery Store and Wellman won their respective categories when the Cheddi Jagan Memorial softball competition was contested on Sunday at Lusignan.

In the open category, Impact defeated Unknown XI by 15 runs. Batting first after the game was reduced to two overs due to bad light, Impact managed 41-1 with Sachin Ramcharran scoring 21 and Saif Ali 13. Unknown XI responded with 26-1. Ramcharran was named man -of- the- match and also collected the best batsman prize. Ryan Ramadhar took the best bowler trophy.

The winning team received a trophy and $20,000 while the runner up took home a trophy.

In the over-40 division, Richard Latif Grocery Store beat Success by 23 runs. Richard Latif Grocery Store scored 132-2 in 15 overs, taking first strike. Skipper Latif struck nine sixes in a top score of 70 while Keith Fraser made 30 with two fours and two sixes. Success replied with 109-8. Randy Katwaroo made 48 as Fraser claimed 3-9 and Latif 3-15.

Latif was named man-of-the-match and took the best batsman prize while Fraser received the best bowler trophy. The winning and runner up teams collected trophies.

In the over-45 segment, Wellman overcame Rockaway by seven wickets, batting first, Rockaway made 96 all out in 12.4 overs. Keith Fraser scored 26 and Diaram Hemraj 25.

Lakeram Mike Singh grabbed 4-10, Clive Canterbury 3-14 and Lloyd Ruplall 2-33. Wallman replied with 97-3 in 13.4 overs. Wayne Jones scored 46, Mohamed Rafeek 25 and John Sumair 18. Jai Ram and Shawn Gaskin took one wicket each. Singh was voted man-of-the-match while the winning and runner teams collected trophies.

In the over-50 category, Wellman beat Rockaway by five wickets. Rockaway took first strike and made 115 all out in 19 overs. Eon Lovell scored 26, Deochand Budram and Diaram Hemraj 16 each. Clive Canterbury claimed 3-15 and Wayne Jones 2-29.

Wellman responded with 116-5 in 19.2 overs. Ruplall made 45 and Hardar Heeranandan 21. Jai Ram took 2-7.

Ruplall was named man-of-the-match while both teams received trophies. The competition was organised by Lusignan PPP/C group while Navin Construction, Rockaway, Mike’s Pharmacy lent support. (Zaheer Mohamed)