GRA officer arrested for shooting horse cart operators

– tells cops he thought they were “bandits”

Kaieteur News – On Sunday, information was received by Kaieteur News that two bandits were shot in Kersaint Park, La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD), but it turned out that the wounded men were only horse cart men harvesting grass for their horses from an empty lot in the area.

The man who shot them was identified as a Customs Officer attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and they were identified as two horse cart operators, ages 30 and 36. Police have since confiscated the officer’s 9MM pistol and taken him into custody.

According to investigators, the horse cart operators were reportedly shot to their legs with a licensed 9MM pistol just after midday.

Kaieteur News was told that the men were reportedly harvesting grass in an empty lot located next to the customs officer’s home. All of a sudden, loud explosions were heard and when they looked up, they saw the suspect firing rounds in their direction. The victims claimed that they attempted to run but soon fell after feeling a numbing pain in their legs.

Police were called in and the wounded men were taken to the hospital where they received treatment – one has since been discharged and the other remains hospitalised.

After taking their statements, police arrested the GRA officer and he alleged that one of the men attempted to enter his yard prompting him to believe that they were bandits.

He claimed that he shot in the air first before shooting at them.