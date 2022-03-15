Govt. to lift COVID-19 restrictions this week

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – In light of the low number of cases and deaths being recorded in the country, the government is planning to lift almost all of the COVID-19 restrictions outlined in the Official Gazette this week.

This is with the exception of travel, vaccination and mask requirements.

This was disclosed by Director of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Colonel Nazrul Hussain, who told this publication on Monday that the decision is still a work in progress.

Back in 2020, the year that the pandemic hit the country, several restrictions were put in place to curb the spread of the virus and ensure that Guyanese are protected.

Some of the restrictions Guyanese had to adhere to since then, were regulations placed on social activities. This meant that no one was eligible to legally host or attend a private party, club, wedding reception, wake or any other social event. Restaurants, casinos, cinemas and betting shops were also required to operate at a certain capacity. Notably, persons were mandated to be fully vaccinated to enter public buildings and to remain a social distance of six feet.

Also, there was a national curfew that was imposed for citizens and businesses but that was lifted last month.

While an official statement on the lifting of the restrictions is yet to be made, Kaieteur News was told that the decision to move in this direction was because of the low number of COVID-19 cases and resulting deaths being reported by the Health Ministry.

From March 1 to 14, according to data provided the Ministry, a total of 226 infections was recorded, with only four persons dying after contracting the virus.

In light of this, Hussain stated that “discussions are being made to lift all the restrictions with the exception of vaccine, travel and maybe the mask requirements.”

He shared that the vaccination requirement would be required because it is still important in terms of international travel.

He noted too that with all the big events and upcoming holidays, it is likely that a decision will be announced before the Phagwah celebration on Friday.

Meanwhile, during its daily COVID-19 update, the Health Ministry reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, a 75-year-old man from Region Four died and there were three new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 63,147.

The Ministry’s dashboard shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 13 are in institutional isolation, six are quarantined institutionally and 132 are in home isolation. To date, a total of 61,722 persons have recovered.

