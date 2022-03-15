De time done pass

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Article 13 like poke it nose in dem political party business. Dem want de Chief Elections Officer fuh demand from dem political party a statement of dem campaign expenses. But to wat end? Why it so interested in knowing wat de people spend?

As far as dem boys know, dem party agent does gat just over a month after de election fuh submit de statement with dem expense. Dat deadline does pass lang, lang now. And Article 13 did not ask fuh de expense to be made public just after de elections because Article 13 only form long after de election. So why dem now expect a CEO who only get de wuk de odder day to force compliance? De deadline done pass.

De law seh dem gat to submit. But de law nah empower de CEO fuh force anybody fuh submit.

But Article 13 also fuhget dat de elections impasse was five months. De country nah bin even sure if it would have had de election results much less to bother with wat dem party spend.

No party gan come public with dem campaign expenses. Dat is a trade secret wah none ah dem nah want dem rivals fuh know bout.

If we had campaign finance laws, nuff people story woulda get skin up. Some ah dem business people does gat two big envelopes: one fuh de guvament and one fuh de opposition. But dem does also mek personal donations to some ah dem political candidates. Dat is why some people does buy property after elections done.

But while some end up rich, dem had one party which after every election, it does gat to sell off it property fuh pay it expenses. Now how yuh gan expect dis party fuh submit statement when it can’t even balance its books?

Talk half. Leff half.