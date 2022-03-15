De time done pass

Latest update March 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 15, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Article 13 like poke it nose in dem political party business. Dem want de Chief Elections Officer fuh demand from dem political party a statement of dem campaign expenses. But to wat end? Why it so interested in knowing wat de people spend?
As far as dem boys know, dem party agent does gat just over a month after de election fuh submit de statement with dem expense. Dat deadline does pass lang, lang now. And Article 13 did not ask fuh de expense to be made public just after de elections because Article 13 only form long after de election. So why dem now expect a CEO who only get de wuk de odder day to force compliance? De deadline done pass.
De law seh dem gat to submit. But de law nah empower de CEO fuh force anybody fuh submit.
But Article 13 also fuhget dat de elections impasse was five months. De country nah bin even sure if it would have had de election results much less to bother with wat dem party spend.
No party gan come public with dem campaign expenses. Dat is a trade secret wah none ah dem nah want dem rivals fuh know bout.
If we had campaign finance laws, nuff people story woulda get skin up. Some ah dem business people does gat two big envelopes: one fuh de guvament and one fuh de opposition. But dem does also mek personal donations to some ah dem political candidates. Dat is why some people does buy property after elections done.
But while some end up rich, dem had one party which after every election, it does gat to sell off it property fuh pay it expenses. Now how yuh gan expect dis party fuh submit statement when it can’t even balance its books?
Talk half. Leff half.
Mar 15, 2022Amsterdam (AA) honoured by the project Kaieteur News – The late Leslie Amsterdam (AA) was honoured through the project ‘cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’ recently....
Mar 15, 2022
Mar 15, 2022
Mar 15, 2022
Mar 15, 2022
Mar 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – The PNC leader is in the US and uttered some curious things. Three of the emanations are a gold mine... more
Kaieteur News – In 1978, a movie was released by United Artistes. The Wild Geese was not a spectacular box office hit... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Commonwealth, made up of 54 nations of which 32 are small states, should... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]