‘Cricket Gear for young & promising Cricketers in Guyana’

Amsterdam (AA) honoured by the project

Kaieteur News – The late Leslie Amsterdam (AA) was honoured through the project ‘cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’ recently.

At the time of his unfortunate passing in 1997, Amsterdam (AA) was the President of the BCB. His achievements are too many to mention.

In recognizing his work, Peter Ramkissoon, a close relative who now lives in the USA, has contributed ninety thousand dollars to purchase cricket gear and other equipment to support the project which was conceptualized in partnership with Kishan Das of the USA.

Ramkissoon promised to sponsor a tournament in Amsterdam’s honour.

He was also a long serving Vice President of the Guyana Cricket Board and his contribution to cricket and life in general is recognized and honored through the project.

Uncle Leslie, as he was fondly known, was born at Anna Regina on the Coast of Essequibo but moved with his family to Blairmont, West Bank of Berbice where he later started his cricket career.

A long serving BCB President, Amsterdam was a prolific scorer at all levels he played. The left handed opener represented Berbice and British Guyana. He played eight first class matches finishing with an average of 34.27 with two centuries.

During his term as President of BCB, he nurtured many outstanding cricketers from Berbice who went on to represent Guyana and West Indies. Academically, he was qualified as an Occupational Therapist at Mona Campus, Jamaica.

Beharry explained that Ramkissoon contacted him with his plans to honour Amsterdam and saw this project as a fitting way to do so.

Ramkissoon added that uncle Leslie played a major part in his development as a youth and his life in general and he is forever grateful.

Beharry thanked him and said Uncle Leslie also played a role in his development as a cricketer, cricket administrator and a well-rounded person. Beharry informed that he was offered the position of Treasurer of the BCB in 1997 by Amsterdam and never regretted it.

Beharry, a former Berbice left arm all-rounder, continued to serve Berbice Cricket and was President in 2015 when he was transferred by his employer to Georgetown. He is currently a Technocrat of the GCB with responsibility for Governance, Marketing and Finance.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $130,000 cash, two trophies, eleven cricket boots, fifteen pairs of batting pads, fifteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves, eighteen thigh pads, one wicket keeping pad, one arm guard and four cricket bags.

To date, thirty young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from a junior gear bag, two trophies, nine bats, seven pairs of cricket shoes, six pairs of batting pads and seven pairs of batting gloves. In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club benefited from a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees also received one box of red cricket balls each.

Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will assist to identify talent.

Beharry and Das thanked Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana and Peter Ramkissoon.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact Beharry on 623 6875 or Das on 1 718 664 0896.