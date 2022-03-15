Bushman Pawnshop and Money Lending supports Rawle Toney 3X3 in Linden

Latest update March 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 15, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Dexter Garnett, behind his Bushman Pawnshop and Money Lending enterprise, became the first business entity to support the April 23 Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic in Linden.
Garnett, known for his philanthropy in sports, has assisted in outfitting the eight teams that will be competing in the one-day 3X3 format basketball event.
At a simple but important presentation, Garnett said he was happy to be part of the tournament which is geared towards helping the return of competitive basketball in Linden for the first time in over two years.
Meanwhile, Toney thanked Garnett for the support and lauded his usual effort in supporting sports in Guyana.
Each team will receive $25,000 as an appreciation for participating, as well uniforms. The winning team will go home with $100,000, second place $50,000, and third place $30,000.
The tournament will be held at the residence of National Award-winning promoter and Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kashif Muhammad, in Richmond Hill.
As Linden celebrates 52 years as a town, the tournament will mark the start of the week-long series of events to commemorate the occasion.
The tournament will be officially launched on Thursday, where sponsors and other details will be announced.
Mar 15, 2022Amsterdam (AA) honoured by the project Kaieteur News – The late Leslie Amsterdam (AA) was honoured through the project ‘cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’ recently....
Mar 15, 2022
Mar 15, 2022
Mar 15, 2022
Mar 15, 2022
Mar 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – The PNC leader is in the US and uttered some curious things. Three of the emanations are a gold mine... more
Kaieteur News – In 1978, a movie was released by United Artistes. The Wild Geese was not a spectacular box office hit... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Commonwealth, made up of 54 nations of which 32 are small states, should... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]