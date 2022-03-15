Bushman Pawnshop and Money Lending supports Rawle Toney 3X3 in Linden

Kaieteur News – Dexter Garnett, behind his Bushman Pawnshop and Money Lending enterprise, became the first business entity to support the April 23 Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic in Linden.

Garnett, known for his philanthropy in sports, has assisted in outfitting the eight teams that will be competing in the one-day 3X3 format basketball event.

At a simple but important presentation, Garnett said he was happy to be part of the tournament which is geared towards helping the return of competitive basketball in Linden for the first time in over two years.

Meanwhile, Toney thanked Garnett for the support and lauded his usual effort in supporting sports in Guyana.

Each team will receive $25,000 as an appreciation for participating, as well uniforms. The winning team will go home with $100,000, second place $50,000, and third place $30,000.

The tournament will be held at the residence of National Award-winning promoter and Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kashif Muhammad, in Richmond Hill.

As Linden celebrates 52 years as a town, the tournament will mark the start of the week-long series of events to commemorate the occasion.

The tournament will be officially launched on Thursday, where sponsors and other details will be announced.